NMCB 1 Det Israel

ASHDOD, Israel (Oct. 4, 2021) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 operate civil engineer support equipment during construction operations, Oct. 4, 2021. NMCB 1 is building infrastructure and site improvements to support exercises Juniper Cobra and Juniper Falcon, which strengthen interoperability between the U.S. and Israeli militaries. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker Constructionman Margaux Acasio)

