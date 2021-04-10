Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 1 Det Israel [Image 5 of 9]

    NMCB 1 Det Israel

    ASHDOD, ISRAEL

    10.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    ASHDOD, Israel (Oct. 4, 2021) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 operate civil engineer support equipment during construction operations, Oct. 4, 2021. NMCB 1 is building infrastructure and site improvements to support exercises Juniper Cobra and Juniper Falcon, which strengthen interoperability between the U.S. and Israeli militaries. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker Constructionman Margaux Acasio)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 08:52
    Photo ID: 6994905
    VIRIN: 211004-N-NO901-1005
    Resolution: 1600x720
    Size: 643.38 KB
    Location: ASHDOD, IL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 Det Israel [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    NECC
    Israel
    NMCB 1
    U.S. Navy

