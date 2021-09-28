ASHDOD, Israel (Sept. 28, 2021) Steelworker 3rd Class Dacota Williams, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, uses a torch to cut through metal during camp maintenance to support construction projects, Sept. 28, 2021. NMCB 1 is building infrastructure and site improvements to support exercises Juniper Cobra and Juniper Falcon, which strengthen interoperability between the U.S. and Israeli militaries. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker Constructionman Margaux Acasio)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 08:52
|Photo ID:
|6994903
|VIRIN:
|210928-N-NO901-1002
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|613.27 KB
|Location:
|ASHDOD, IL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 1 Det Israel [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT