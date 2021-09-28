ASHDOD, Israel (Sept. 28, 2021) Steelworker 3rd Class Dacota Williams, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, uses a torch to cut through metal during camp maintenance to support construction projects, Sept. 28, 2021. NMCB 1 is building infrastructure and site improvements to support exercises Juniper Cobra and Juniper Falcon, which strengthen interoperability between the U.S. and Israeli militaries. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker Constructionman Margaux Acasio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 08:52 Photo ID: 6994903 VIRIN: 210928-N-NO901-1002 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 613.27 KB Location: ASHDOD, IL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 1 Det Israel [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.