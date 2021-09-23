NMCB 1 Det Israel

ASHDOD, Israel (Sept. 23, 2021) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Jakolby Kirkhart, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, operates an excavator during a construction project, Sept. 23, 2021. NMCB 1 is building infrastructure and site improvements to support exercises Juniper Cobra and Juniper Falcon, which strengthen interoperability between the U.S. and Israeli militaries. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker Constructionman Margaux Acasio)
