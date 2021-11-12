French Chief of Defense Staff visits UIII

Gen. Thierry Burkhard, French Chief of Defense Staff, meets with Gen. John Brennan, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve commanding general, to discuss mission focuses Dec. 11, 2021, in Baghdad, Iraq. During the visit, they spoke about CJTF-OIR’s newest phase focused on advising, assisting, and enabling Partner Forces in the enduring defeat of Daesh after the combat role was ended Dec. 9, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

