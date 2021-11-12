Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French Chief of Defense Staff visits UIII [Image 1 of 4]

    French Chief of Defense Staff visits UIII

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    12.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Gen. Thierry Burkhard, French Chief of Defense Staff, meets with Gen. John Brennan, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve commanding general, to discuss mission focuses Dec. 11, 2021, in Baghdad, Iraq. During the visit, they spoke about CJTF-OIR’s newest phase focused on advising, assisting, and enabling Partner Forces in the enduring defeat of Daesh after the combat role was ended Dec. 9, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, French Chief of Defense Staff visits UIII [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Hanah Abercrombie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iraq
    Baghdad
    CJTF
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve

