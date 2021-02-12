Staff members with Weed Army Community Hospital’s Behavioral Health Department meet with staff from Fort Irwin’s Ready and Resilient (R2) Performance Center December 2, 2021 on Fort Irwin, Calif. (Courtesy Photo/ Weed ACH)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 17:01
|Photo ID:
|6994642
|VIRIN:
|211202-A-AB123-0001
|Resolution:
|1170x867
|Size:
|435.36 KB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
This work, Behavioral Health team strengthens relationship with local resiliency resources, by Kimberly Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behavioral Health team strengthens relationship with local resiliency resources
