    211227-N-VJ326-1132 [Image 8 of 8]

    211227-N-VJ326-1132

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    211227-N-VJ326-1132 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 27, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Biak Ceu, from Jacksonville, Fla., replaces a light bulb in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 16:37
    Photo ID: 6994635
    VIRIN: 211227-N-VJ326-1132
    Resolution: 667x1000
    Size: 462.08 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 211227-N-VJ326-1132 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

