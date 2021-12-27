211227-N-VJ326-1132 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 27, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Biak Ceu, from Jacksonville, Fla., replaces a light bulb in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 16:37
|Photo ID:
|6994635
|VIRIN:
|211227-N-VJ326-1132
|Resolution:
|667x1000
|Size:
|462.08 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 211227-N-VJ326-1132 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT