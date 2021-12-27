Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    211227-N-VJ326-1124 [Image 7 of 8]

    211227-N-VJ326-1124

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    211227-N-VJ326-1124 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 27, 2021) Damage Controlman Firemen Juan Recinos, from Austin, Texas, left, and Damage Controlman Fireman Abigail Alejo, from Tampa, Fla., perform maintenance on an emergency breathing air compressor in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 16:37
    Photo ID: 6994634
    VIRIN: 211227-N-VJ326-1124
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 656.84 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 211227-N-VJ326-1124 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    211227-N-VJ326-1003
    211227-N-VJ326-1015
    211227-N-VJ326-1062
    211227-N-VJ326-1095
    211227-N-VJ326-1103
    211227-N-VJ326-1106
    211227-N-VJ326-1124
    211227-N-VJ326-1132

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT