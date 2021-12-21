Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    211221-N-VJ326-1122 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 21, 2021) Sailors attend training on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 21. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    VIRIN: 211221-N-VJ326-1122
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
