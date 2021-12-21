211221-N-VJ326-1069 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 21, 2021) Fireman Bonae Bailey, from Brooklyn, N.Y., hangs holiday decorations on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 21. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 15:08
|Photo ID:
|6994536
|VIRIN:
|211221-N-VJ326-1069
|Resolution:
|1281x854
|Size:
|249.17 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 211221-N-VJ326-1069 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS
