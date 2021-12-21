Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    211221-N-VJ326-1069 [Image 5 of 8]

    211221-N-VJ326-1069

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    211221-N-VJ326-1069 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 21, 2021) Fireman Bonae Bailey, from Brooklyn, N.Y., hangs holiday decorations on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 21. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 15:08
    Photo ID: 6994536
    VIRIN: 211221-N-VJ326-1069
    Resolution: 1281x854
    Size: 249.17 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 211221-N-VJ326-1069 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    211221-N-VJ326-1002
    211221-N-VJ326-1034
    211221-N-VJ326-1039
    211221-N-VJ326-1062
    211221-N-VJ326-1069
    211221-N-VJ326-1080
    211221-N-VJ326-1122
    211221-N-VJ326-1124

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT