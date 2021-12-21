211221-N-VJ326-1034 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 21, 2021) Cryptologic Technician 3rd Class Danielle Lisman, from Apple Valley, Calif., decorates a tree on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 21. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 15:08
|Photo ID:
|6994533
|VIRIN:
|211221-N-VJ326-1034
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|908.25 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 211221-N-VJ326-1034 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
