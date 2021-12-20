Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    211220-N-VJ326-2006 [Image 9 of 9]

    211220-N-VJ326-2006

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    211220-N-VJ326-2006 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 20, 2021) A crash and salvage crane ‘Tilly’ is lowered onto the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 14:55
    Photo ID: 6994513
    VIRIN: 211220-N-VJ326-2006
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 981.91 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

