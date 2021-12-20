211220-N-VJ326-2006 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 20, 2021) A crash and salvage crane ‘Tilly’ is lowered onto the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 14:55
|Photo ID:
|6994513
|VIRIN:
|211220-N-VJ326-2006
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|981.91 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 211220-N-VJ326-2006 [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
