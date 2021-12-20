Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    211220-N-VJ326-1089 [Image 8 of 9]

    211220-N-VJ326-1089

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    211220-N-VJ326-1089 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 20, 2021) Airman Eliu Irigoyen, from El Paso, Texas, sweeps in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 14:55
    Photo ID: 6994512
    VIRIN: 211220-N-VJ326-1089
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 694.58 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 211220-N-VJ326-1089 [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

