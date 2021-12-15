An AC-130 Combat King loadmaster reels in the refueling hose at Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 15, 2021. This refueling was a part of a joint exercise with the Marines located at Twentynine Palms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)
This work, MCA training, by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
