An AC-130 Combat King loadmaster reels in the refueling hose at Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 15, 2021. This refueling was a part of a joint exercise with the Marines located at Twentynine Palms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 12.27.2021 11:30 Photo ID: 6994427 VIRIN: 211215-F-BS488-1163 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 9.36 MB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCA training, by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.