    MCA training

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    An AC-130 Combat King loadmaster reels in the refueling hose at Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 15, 2021. This refueling was a part of a joint exercise with the Marines located at Twentynine Palms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

    Tucson
    Davis-Monthan
    Twentynine Palms
    Arizona
    USAF
    MCA

