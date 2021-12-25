Task Force McCoy Command Team Serve Soldiers

1st Lt. Kylie Lehner, right, Task Force McCoy commanding general aide-de-camp, hands a holiday plate to a Soldier on duty at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 25, 2021. Lehner assisted the dining facility and served Soldiers during the holiday. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

