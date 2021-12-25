Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force McCoy Command Team Serve Soldiers [Image 3 of 3]

    Task Force McCoy Command Team Serve Soldiers

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    1st Lt. Kylie Lehner, right, Task Force McCoy commanding general aide-de-camp, hands a holiday plate to a Soldier on duty at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 25, 2021. Lehner assisted the dining facility and served Soldiers during the holiday. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2021
    Date Posted: 12.26.2021 16:16
    Photo ID: 6993944
    VIRIN: 211225-A-KC249-1011
    Resolution: 6221x4147
    Size: 12.56 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: ERIE, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force McCoy Command Team Serve Soldiers [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Yesenia Barajas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force McCoy Command Team Serve Soldiers
    Task Force McCoy Command Team Serve Soldiers
    Task Force McCoy Command Team Serve Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Task Force McCoy
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT