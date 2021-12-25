Task Force McCoy Command Team Serve Soldiers

Brig. Gen. Andree Carter, left, Task Force McCoy commanding general and Sgt. Maj. Thomas Walsh, center, from 308th Civil Affairs Brigade Command, serve Soldiers a Christmas meal at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 25, 2021. The command team served at two dining facilities during Christmas day. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

