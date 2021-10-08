FORSCOM Commanding General Gen. Michael X. Garrett visited with Soldiers Aug. 10, 2021, during the the August Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. He toured the exercise and spoke with troops about rebuilding readiness in the wake of the pandemic lockdown. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

