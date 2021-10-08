Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    FORSCOM Commanding General Gen. Michael X. Garrett visited with Soldiers Aug. 10, 2021, during the the August Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. He toured the exercise and spoke with troops about rebuilding readiness in the wake of the pandemic lockdown. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    annual training
    FORSCOM
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    CSTX
    Gen. Michael X. Garrett

