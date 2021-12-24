Camp Lemonnier Delivers Holiday Spirit to USS Essex

GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 24, 2021) – U.S. Navy Lt. Paul Guzman, a Catholic Chaplain deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) performed a Catholic Christmas Eve Mass for U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD-2). Lt. Guzman was flown from CLDJ to the ship on Christmas Eve at the request of the ships Religious Affairs department because the Essex does not currently have a Catholic chaplain aboard. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

