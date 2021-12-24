Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Lemonnier Delivers Holiday Spirit to USS Essex [Image 1 of 4]

    Camp Lemonnier Delivers Holiday Spirit to USS Essex

    GULF OF ADEN

    12.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 24, 2021) – U.S. Navy Lt. Paul Guzman, a Catholic Chaplain deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) performed a Catholic Christmas Eve Mass for U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD-2). Lt. Guzman was flown from CLDJ to the ship on Christmas Eve at the request of the ships Religious Affairs department because the Essex does not currently have a Catholic chaplain aboard. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2021
    Date Posted: 12.25.2021 12:11
    Photo ID: 6993666
    VIRIN: 211224-N-AW702-0027
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Delivers Holiday Spirit to USS Essex [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Lemonnier Delivers Holiday Spirit to USS Essex
    Camp Lemonnier Delivers Holiday Spirit to USS Essex
    Camp Lemonnier Delivers Holiday Spirit to USS Essex
    Camp Lemonnier Delivers Holiday Spirit to USS Essex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USS Essex
    Camp Lemonnier
    Chaplain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT