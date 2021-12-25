Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Christmas Surprise

    Marine Christmas Surprise

    UNITED STATES

    12.25.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Pearl 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    211225-N-YS140-009
    Fort Pickett, Va. (Dec. 25, 2021) 23d Marine Regiment Marines pose with Santa Clause before receiving surprise gift cards donated by the Wounded Warrior Family Support foundation for Christmas. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Christmas Surprise, by CPO John Pearl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    U.S. Army North
    Marine Forces Reserve
    NRNPASE-W
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

