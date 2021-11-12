211211-N-DN159-1149 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 11, 2021) Cmdr. Matthew Enos, executive officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, gives a eulogy for his father during a burial-at-sea aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec. 11, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2021 Date Posted: 12.25.2021 06:46 Photo ID: 6993646 VIRIN: 211211-N-DN159-1149 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.6 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.