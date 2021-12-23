Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Korka Site Visit [Image 4 of 9]

    Rear Adm. Korka Site Visit

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (Dec. 23, 2021) – Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Chief of Civil Engineers, speaks with civilian and military personnel supporting the water quality recovery effort. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 20:33
    Photo ID: 6993571
    VIRIN: 211223-N-JY604-0203
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 750.78 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Korka Site Visit [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Korka Site Visit
    Rear Adm. Korka Site Visit
    Rear Adm. Korka Site Visit
    Rear Adm. Korka Site Visit
    Rear Adm. Korka Site Visit
    Rear Adm. Korka Site Visit
    Rear Adm. Korka Site Visit
    Rear Adm. Korka Site Visit
    Rear Adm. Korka Site Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT