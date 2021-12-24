Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREECE

    12.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    211224-N-UP745-1088 PIRAEUS, Greece (Dec. 24, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Omar Hernandez, from Houston, mans the rails as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) transits into Piraeus, Greece for a routine port visit, Dec. 24, 2021. Jason Dunham is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

