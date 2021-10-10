Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332nd AEW firefighters run obstacle course [Image 4 of 7]

    332nd AEW firefighters run obstacle course

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing participate in a firefighter challenge Oct. 9, 2021, in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The challenge was part of Fire Prevention Week, hosted by the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 05:28
    Photo ID: 6993400
    VIRIN: 211009-F-HV886-1081
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd AEW firefighters run obstacle course [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    332nd AEW firefighters run obstacle course
    332nd AEW firefighters run obstacle course
    332nd AEW firefighters run obstacle course
    332nd AEW firefighters run obstacle course
    332nd AEW firefighters run obstacle course
    332nd AEW firefighters run obstacle course
    332nd AEW firefighters run obstacle course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployed
    prevention
    course
    firefighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT