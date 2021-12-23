PEARL CITY, Hawaii (Dec. 23, 2021) A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) contractor opens a fire hydrant to obtain water confirmation samples in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery efforts. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 00:44
|Photo ID:
|6993364
|VIRIN:
|211223-N-FD567-1012
|Resolution:
|2569x3853
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pearl City Water Confirmation Samples [Image 3 of 3], by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
