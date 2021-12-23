Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pearl City Water Confirmation Samples [Image 1 of 3]

    Pearl City Water Confirmation Samples

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL CITY, Hawaii (Dec. 23, 2021) A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) contractor opens a fire hydrant to obtain water confirmation samples in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery efforts. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

