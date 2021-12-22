Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWR and USO Partner to Serve JBPHH Community [Image 2 of 2]

    MWR and USO Partner to Serve JBPHH Community

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Hannah Adams 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 22, 2021) The USO and Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation partner together to hand out meals and provide crafts at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Makai Recreation Center to Hawaii service members and their families affected by the current JBPHH water health and safety concerns. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hannah Adams)

