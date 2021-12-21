Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contracting Airmen foster diversity & inclusion during training event [Image 3 of 3]

    Contracting Airmen foster diversity &amp; inclusion during training event

    WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Skyler Combs 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Major Kenneth Hawkins, 22nd Contracting Squadron commander, writes his personality type’s strengths and values on a sheet of paper as part of a Four Lenses training event Dec. 23, 2021, at the Greater Wichita Partnership in downtown Wichita, Kansas. The Four Lenses training was presented by McConnell Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center personnel and is used as a way to gauge an individual's personality temperament, which can help units to better understand the members of their team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    diversity
    McConnell
    training
    22 ARW
    inclusion
    Four Lenses

