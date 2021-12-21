Members of the 22nd Contracting Squadron and McConnell Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center pose for a photo during a Four Lenses training event Dec. 23, 2021, at the Greater Wichita Partnership in downtown Wichita, Kansas. The Four Lenses training was presented by A&FRC personnel and is used as a way to gauge an individual's personality temperament, which can help units to better understand the members of their team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 13:54
|Photo ID:
|6992375
|VIRIN:
|211221-F-RI665-005
|Resolution:
|7065x3974
|Size:
|11.65 MB
|Location:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Contracting Airmen foster diversity & inclusion during training event [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT