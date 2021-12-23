This was a graphic created for a Public Service Announcement used to educate active duty members on the services provided by ADAPT Demand Reduction.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 10:22
|Photo ID:
|6991482
|VIRIN:
|211223-F-ES997-005
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|323.19 KB
|Location:
|WICHITA FALLS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Layout and Design ADAPT PSA, by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT