    MCAS Beaufort Holiday Dinner [Image 8 of 8]

    MCAS Beaufort Holiday Dinner

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aidan Parker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) South Carolina hosts a holiday party at Afterburners, with Marines and Sailors at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, South Carolina, Dec. 22, 2021. Service members enjoyed a family-style dinner with a gift raffle to celebrate the holidays. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Aidan Parker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Beaufort Holiday Dinner [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Aidan Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday dinner
    Marine Corps
    F35B
    MCAS Beaufort
    MAG-31

