Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) South Carolina hosts a holiday party at Afterburners, with Marines and Sailors at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, South Carolina, Dec. 22, 2021. Service members enjoyed a family-style dinner with a gift raffle to celebrate the holidays. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Aidan Parker)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 10:22
|Photo ID:
|6991443
|VIRIN:
|211222-M-HB448-1062
|Resolution:
|6412x4275
|Size:
|18.88 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Beaufort Holiday Dinner [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Aidan Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
