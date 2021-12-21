Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Toy Drive for Children’s Home

    JAPAN

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cesar Alarcon 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), pose for a photo with presents to be donated to the Nagomi Home for Children at Camp Hansen, Japan, Dec. 21, 2021. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cesar Alarcon)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 05:06
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU Toy Drive for Children’s Home, by LCpl Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    31st MEU
    charity
    toy drive
    CLB-31

