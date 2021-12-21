31st MEU Toy Drive for Children’s Home

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), pose for a photo with presents to be donated to the Nagomi Home for Children at Camp Hansen, Japan, Dec. 21, 2021. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cesar Alarcon)
