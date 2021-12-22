Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa ANG Serving at ADAB

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Fourteen Citizen-Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing are serving at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2021. The Airmen bring a wide range of skills and capabilities to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, ranging from medical specialists to civil engineers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

