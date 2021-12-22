Iowa ANG Serving at ADAB

Fourteen Citizen-Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing are serving at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2021. The Airmen bring a wide range of skills and capabilities to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, ranging from medical specialists to civil engineers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

