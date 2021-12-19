Benfold Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea with John Ericsson

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 19, 2021) Sailors heave a line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

