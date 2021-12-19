PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 19, 2021) Sailors heave a line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 02:29
|Photo ID:
|6991138
|VIRIN:
|211219-N-YA628-1652
|Resolution:
|5948x4249
|Size:
|949.48 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Benfold Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea with John Ericsson [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT