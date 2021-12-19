Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benfold Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea with John Ericsson [Image 4 of 10]

    Benfold Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea with John Ericsson

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 19, 2021) Sailors hold a line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    This work, Benfold Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea with John Ericsson [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    Oiler
    Destroyer
    Line-handling
    Indo-Pacific

