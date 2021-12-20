Soldiers from the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Religious Support Office check their lists twice as they load gifts for military and South Korean children into a delivery vehicle for Operation Happy Holidays Dec. 20, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Chaplain (Maj.) Christian Bang)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 21:11
|Photo ID:
|6990955
|VIRIN:
|211220-A-A1109-010
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Happy Holidays brings joy to military and local Korean children [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operation Happy Holidays brings joy to military and local Korean children
LEAVE A COMMENT