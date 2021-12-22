Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 8 of 8]

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    USS Harry S Truman

    211222-N-XR893-1104 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 22, 2021) The Honorable Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, speaks with Capt. Gavin Duff, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), and Sailors aboard Truman, Dec. 22, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

