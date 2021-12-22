Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa crews a KC-135

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Just days before Christmas Santa is captured crewing a U.S. Air Force KC-135 for the Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City, Iowa. Santa is actually Airman 1st Class Noah Oberreuter, 185th Air Refueling Wing Crew Chief. Oberreuter is breaking a sweat in his Santa costume on an unusually warm December afternoon while spreading a little Christmas cheer for the returning aircrew, as he marshals a U.S. Air Force KC-135 on the flight line on December 22, 2021.

    U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    This work, Santa crews a KC-135 [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

