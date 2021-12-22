Santa crews a KC-135

Just days before Christmas Santa is captured crewing a U.S. Air Force KC-135 for the Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City, Iowa. Santa is actually Airman 1st Class Noah Oberreuter, 185th Air Refueling Wing Crew Chief. Oberreuter is breaking a sweat in his Santa costume on an unusually warm December afternoon while spreading a little Christmas cheer for the returning aircrew, as he marshals a U.S. Air Force KC-135 on the flight line on December 22, 2021.



U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

