A 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron Airman directs a GBU-32’s movement during the unit’s weapons load competition Dec. 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Two weapons load crews competed to see who could load an AIM-120 and an AIM-9 onto their aircraft the fastest and with the fewest errors. The winner will be announced at the unit’s 4th quarter awards ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ilka Cole)
This work, Raptor weapons load competition [Image 20 of 20], by Ilka Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
