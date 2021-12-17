Raptor weapons crews battle in quarterly competition

Staff Sgt. Kristen Semones, 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron, completes her checklist during the unit’s weapons load competition Dec. 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Two weapons load crews competed to see who could load an AIM-120 and an AIM-9 onto their aircraft the fastest and with the fewest errors. The winner will be announced at the unit’s 4th quarter awards ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

