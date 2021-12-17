Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptor weapons crews battle in quarterly competition [Image 11 of 20]

    Raptor weapons crews battle in quarterly competition

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron Airman ensures an AIM-9 is secured during the unit’s weapons load competition Dec. 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Two weapons load crews competed to see who could load an AIM-120 and an AIM-9 onto their aircraft the fastest and with the fewest errors. The winner will be announced at the unit’s 4th quarter awards ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 08:41
    Photo ID: 6990271
    VIRIN: 211217-F-oc707-0510
    Resolution: 3000x2157
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptor weapons crews battle in quarterly competition [Image 20 of 20], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    f22
    eglin
    raptor
    air force
    weapons

