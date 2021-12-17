A 43rd Fighter Generation Squadron Airman ensures an AIM-9 is secured during the unit’s weapons load competition Dec. 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Two weapons load crews competed to see who could load an AIM-120 and an AIM-9 onto their aircraft the fastest and with the fewest errors. The winner will be announced at the unit’s 4th quarter awards ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2021 Date Posted: 12.22.2021 08:41 Photo ID: 6990271 VIRIN: 211217-F-oc707-0510 Resolution: 3000x2157 Size: 3.26 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptor weapons crews battle in quarterly competition [Image 20 of 20], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.