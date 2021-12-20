Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in 7th Fleet [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in 7th Fleet

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.20.2021

    Photo by Seaman Caden Richmond 

    USS Carl Vinson

    211220-N-LU761-1045 U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 20, 2021) Aviation Electronics Mate 1st Class Kevin Young, a native of Crystal Springs, Miss., performs maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 20, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caden Richmond)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 01:14
    Photo ID: 6988601
    VIRIN: 211220-N-LU761-1045
    Resolution: 4240x2384
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance in 7th Fleet [Image 4 of 4], by SN Caden Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    mh-60r
    Blue Hawks

