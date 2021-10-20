MCPON Russell Smith visits chief petty officer selectees during Chief Heritage Week aboard USS Constitution

211020-N-GR120-1616 BOSTON (Oct. 20, 2021) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith speaks with Chief (select) Mass Communication Specialist Diana N. Quinlan, during Chief Heritage Week aboard the oldest commissioned warship afloat in the world, USS Constitution. During the week, Constitution Sailors teach the selectees, Sailor who have been selected for the paygrade of chief petty officer, a variety of time-honored maritime evolutions while living and working aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

