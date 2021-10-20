Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Russell Smith visits chief petty officer selectees during Chief Heritage Week aboard USS Constitution [Image 11 of 11]

    MCPON Russell Smith visits chief petty officer selectees during Chief Heritage Week aboard USS Constitution

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anna Van Nuys 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    211020-N-GR120-1616 BOSTON (Oct. 20, 2021) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith speaks with Chief (select) Mass Communication Specialist Diana N. Quinlan, during Chief Heritage Week aboard the oldest commissioned warship afloat in the world, USS Constitution. During the week, Constitution Sailors teach the selectees, Sailor who have been selected for the paygrade of chief petty officer, a variety of time-honored maritime evolutions while living and working aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Russell Smith visits chief petty officer selectees during Chief Heritage Week aboard USS Constitution [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCPON
    cpo
    chiefs mess
    navy heritage week

