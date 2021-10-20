211020-N-GR120-1555 BOSTON (Oct. 20, 2021) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith visits with chief petty officer selectees, Sailors who have been selected for the paygrade of chief petty officer, during Chief Heritage Week aboard the oldest commissioned warship afloat in the world, USS Constitution. During the week, Constitution Sailors teach the selectees a variety of time-honored maritime evolutions while living and working aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 21:41 Photo ID: 6900612 VIRIN: 211020-N-GR120-1555 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.29 MB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCPON Russell Smith visits chief petty officer selectees during Chief Heritage Week aboard USS Constitution [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.