A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division defends his position in response to indirect fire during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-01 at East Range, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Oct. 20, 2021. JPMRC Rotation 22-01 provides the 25th ID the opportunity to integrate and train alongside our partners and allies throughout the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Army photograph by Spc. Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 20:56
|Photo ID:
|6900564
|VIRIN:
|201020-A-AY372-461
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th ID Soldiers prepare for convoy movement during JPMRC rotation 22-01 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
