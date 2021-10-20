25th ID Soldiers prepare for convoy movement during JPMRC rotation 22-01

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division defends his position in response to indirect fire during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-01 at East Range, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Oct. 20, 2021. JPMRC Rotation 22-01 provides the 25th ID the opportunity to integrate and train alongside our partners and allies throughout the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Army photograph by Spc. Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

