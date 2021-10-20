A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division defends his position in response to indirect fire during a convoy movement at East Range, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 20, 2021 for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-01. JPMRC Rotation 22-01 is a Home-Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation that will build combat readiness in America’s Pacific Division. (U.S. Army photograph by Spc. Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 20:56
|Photo ID:
|6900563
|VIRIN:
|201020-A-AY372-977
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th ID Soldiers prepare for convoy movement during JPMRC rotation 22-01 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT