25th ID Soldiers prepare for convoy movement during JPMRC rotation 22-01

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division defends his position in response to indirect fire during a convoy movement at East Range Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Oct. 20, 2021 for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-01. JPMRC Rotation 22-01 is a realistic training event that simulates real-world operations and scenarios to ensure that our Soldiers are thoroughly prepared to win our nation’s wars. (U.S. Army photograph by Spc. Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 10.20.2021