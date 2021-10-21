Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ms. Polly Hall and Brig. Gen. Erskine visit Fort Pickett

    Ms. Polly Hall and Brig. Gen. Erskine visit Fort Pickett

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Todd Erskine, the deputy commanding general for 377th Theater Sustainment Command (center right), and Ms. Polly Hall, an acquisitions advisor with the Department of Homeland Security (left), tour Afghan housing and recreation areas during Operation Allies Welcome on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 21, 2021. Brig. Gen. Erskine and Ms. Hall visited Task Force Pickett to discuss the future of Operation Allies Welcome and tour the facilities on Fort Pickett. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

    This work, Ms. Polly Hall and Brig. Gen. Erskine visit Fort Pickett [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

