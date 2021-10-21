Ms. Polly Hall and Brig. Gen. Erskine visit Fort Pickett

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Todd Erskine, the deputy commanding general for 377th Theater Sustainment Command (right), and Ms. Polly Hall, an acquisitions advisor with the Department of Homeland Security (left), are briefed on the current state of operations and facilities during Operation Allies Welcome on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 21, 2021. Brig. Gen. Erskine and Ms. Hall visited Task Force Pickett to discuss the future of Operation Allies Welcome and tour the facilities on Fort Pickett. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

