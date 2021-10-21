Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Women in Grocery’: Two DeCA leaders recognized among best, brightest female leaders in North American retail food industry

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2021

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Simone Blythe, store director at the Fort Eustis Commissary on Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia, and Dawn Ballestracci, store director at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, have been chosen by Progressive Grocer as “Top Women in Grocery for 2021.”

    Defense Commissary Agency
    Top Women in Grocery

