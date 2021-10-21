Simone Blythe, store director at the Fort Eustis Commissary on Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia, and Dawn Ballestracci, store director at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, have been chosen by Progressive Grocer as “Top Women in Grocery for 2021.”
'Top Women in Grocery': Two DeCA leaders recognized among best, brightest female leaders in North American retail food industry
