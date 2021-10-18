Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    99th Medical Group redeployment [Image 7 of 7]

    99th Medical Group redeployment

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bailee Darbasie 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 99th Medical Group is welcomed home from deployment in Southwest Asia by her friends and family on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 18, 2021. The unit deployed to support Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

