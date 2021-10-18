Airmen assigned to the 99th Medical Group are welcomed home from a recent deployment to Southwest Asia by friends and family on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 18, 2021. The service members were deployed in support of Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman

Bailee A. Darbasie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 11:34 Photo ID: 6898722 VIRIN: 211018-F-FM571-0004 Resolution: 5768x3626 Size: 1.59 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 99th Medical Group redeployment [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.