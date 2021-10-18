Airmen assigned to the 99th Medical Group are welcomed home from a recent deployment to Southwest Asia by friends and family on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 18, 2021. The service members were deployed in support of Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman
Bailee A. Darbasie)
This work, 99th Medical Group redeployment [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
